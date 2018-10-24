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Lara Trump on Obama taking credit for economic boom
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342 views • October 24, 2018
Former President Obama says he jumpstarted the current economic 'miracle'; reaction from Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law and campaign adviser.
Keywords
trumpnewsobamapoliticspresident trumpfox newsfox news channeleconomy newspolitics newselection newsus economytrump economypresident obamaelectionslara trumptrump familythe storyeric trumpmidtermsobama economymidterm elections2018 midtermeconomic boomlara trump obamamartha macallumtrump daughter in law
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