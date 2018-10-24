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Radiant Energy Receiver
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289 views • October 24, 2018
I use 15 inch upsidedown S/S salad bowl at ~20ft elevation as an antenna, for atmospheric energy receiving. Performance was poor due to proximity of powerlines shielding the antenna from the atmospheric ionization. Much better performance was achieved in experiments performed years ago under different conditions. None the less the video still serves as a proof of concept.
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