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Diamond & Silk: Nancy Pelosi Is out of Touch with Reality
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33 views • October 24, 2018
"This is what happens when you have people who are out of touch. [Nancy Pelosi] is out of touch with reality, out of touch with what's going out in our world, in our country here in middle America ... We want to keep our tax cuts, we want to end this Obama Care, we want to secure our borders … It's sad that these Democrats don't want to listen to what the American people want." —Diamond & Silk
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