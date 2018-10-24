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Vermont Governor Phil Scott Strips Young Military Members, Young Women Right to Defend Themselves
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5 views • October 24, 2018
"If you are old enough to sacrifice your life for our military, you are old enough to purchase a firearm ... If you're a young woman who is living in off-campus housing … why should you be defenseless and stripped of your ability for equal protection because of what a maniac thousand miles away chooses to do?" —Dana Loesch
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