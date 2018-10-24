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The Real Q Anon: #QuinnMichaels Reveals Himself in Constantinople 1818-2018
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176 views • October 24, 2018
https://www.zurichtimes.net/?p=4853
It is a vindication for Zurich Times that finally the Man behind #QAnon comes forward and admits the Truth himself. He took all his videos (except his Art Videos) down after we published our article in May 2018. So it has taken 6 months for the Truth to finally come out.
https://www.zurichtimes.net/?p=4861
In order to understand how we got to the Real Q Anon there is about 2 years worth of materials that require review. Here are some of the highlights.
It is a vindication for Zurich Times that finally the Man behind #QAnon comes forward and admits the Truth himself. He took all his videos (except his Art Videos) down after we published our article in May 2018. So it has taken 6 months for the Truth to finally come out.
https://www.zurichtimes.net/?p=4861
In order to understand how we got to the Real Q Anon there is about 2 years worth of materials that require review. Here are some of the highlights.
Keywords
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