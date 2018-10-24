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Who Benefits from the Measles Vaccine?
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935 views • October 24, 2018
Measles is a relatively rare disease with a low mortality rate.. While the CDC and local health departments are pushing the vaccine because there have been a few hundred cases of measles in the US, there's not good evidence that in the US the vaccine will prevent an epidemic of measles. For more info, http://doctorsaputo.com
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