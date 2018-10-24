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Full Show – Democrats Officially Declare War On The Existence Of America – 10/23/2018
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1047 views • October 24, 2018
Over 100k people showed up for a chance to see President Trump in Houston, Texas, on Monday, indicating that the GOP is gaining momentum before the midterm elections. That said, corporate pollsters are suggesting that Democrats will retake the House. Additionally, the migrant caravan has reportedly swelled to over 14,000 as it marches closer to the US border. Video commentator, Ricky Berwick, joins the show to discuss the flashpoint in history we're now experiencing.
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