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Is There Something Neither the CDC nor Your Doctor is not Telling You About the Flu Shot?
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393 views • October 24, 2018
Make no mistake, the influenza vaccine has NEVER been shown to save lives or prevent hospitalizations from the flu. It is amazing that year after year the CDC solemly swears that the vaccine is safe and works even though even the package insert for the vaccine states the opposite! For more info, http://doctorsaputo.com
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