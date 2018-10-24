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Bob Knodel Flat Smacks CBS News Denver - Pre-Flat Earth Conference 2018 USA Coverage
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81 views • October 24, 2018
Bob from Globebusters will be speaking at FE2018 USA Learn more at FE2018.com
Join us this November in Denver to learn why we dissent from the spinning heliocentric theory of cosmology. The 2018 Flat Earth International Conference (FEIC) is the 2nd annual conference hosted by Kryptoz Media where we will uncover and debunk pseudo-scientific “facts” while presenting the true evidence which points to our existence on a flat, stationary plane.
FEIC isn't affiliated with the Flat Earth Society.
Join us this November in Denver to learn why we dissent from the spinning heliocentric theory of cosmology. The 2018 Flat Earth International Conference (FEIC) is the 2nd annual conference hosted by Kryptoz Media where we will uncover and debunk pseudo-scientific “facts” while presenting the true evidence which points to our existence on a flat, stationary plane.
FEIC isn't affiliated with the Flat Earth Society.
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