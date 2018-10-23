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THE UGLY TRUTH: Democrats Are Not Americans
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838 views • October 23, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage of President Donald Trump openly calling out the Globalist forces that have aligned themselves with the Democrat Party against the United States and nationalists who support the country and its recovery.
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