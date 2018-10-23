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Eat Smart, Stay Healthy
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594 views • October 23, 2018
As corporations continue to push a fast food culture, it has become harder and harder to eat healthy. A new study reveals that people who eat organic food may actually lower their chances of getting cancer. The time to focus on your health is now!
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