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THE BRAVE ONES
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51 views • October 23, 2018
THE BRAVE ONES
The book by JB Handley they don’t want you to read; Jenny McCarthy’s fight for truth; RFK Jr., along with Rolf Hazlehurst, reveal unprecedented fraud in the Department of Justice that could save future generations.
#JennyMcCarthy #JBHandley #RobertKennedyJr #DelBigtree #TheAvengers #Autism #Vaccines #TheAutismBook #ReadTheBook #Science #EndAutismNow #VaccinesCause #PutKids1st #HighWire #ICAN #TheHighWireinNYC #BeBrave #TheHighWireEpisode77
The book by JB Handley they don’t want you to read; Jenny McCarthy’s fight for truth; RFK Jr., along with Rolf Hazlehurst, reveal unprecedented fraud in the Department of Justice that could save future generations.
#JennyMcCarthy #JBHandley #RobertKennedyJr #DelBigtree #TheAvengers #Autism #Vaccines #TheAutismBook #ReadTheBook #Science #EndAutismNow #VaccinesCause #PutKids1st #HighWire #ICAN #TheHighWireinNYC #BeBrave #TheHighWireEpisode77
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