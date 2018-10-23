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Gavin McInnes responds to alt-left media's portrayal of Proud Boys fight
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69 views • October 23, 2018
Alt-left media went into hyperventilating-hysterics over the weekend when Proud Boys/Antifa scuffles broke-out following a Gavin McInnes event held at the Metropolitan Republican Club of NYC. In this October 13, 2018 episode of the Get Of My Lawn podcast, Gavin explains what *actually happened*.
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