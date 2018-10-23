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America Destroyed By Design - Alex Jones
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24 views • October 23, 2018
In one of Alex Jones' early videos, he explains how America is being destroyed, BY Design.. which is precisely what we're seeing coming on full bore now in the media with the FAR LEFT WING RADICALS that are seeking to REMOVE Constitutional freedoms and institute Socialism and Communism.
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