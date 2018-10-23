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Ricky Berwick Hammers Away At Internet Censorship
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4107 views • October 23, 2018
Social media personality and entertainer, Ricky Berwick, joins Alex Jones to discuss Big Tech censorship, free speech, memes, and SJW’s. Ricky explains that the left is exposing itself as humorless by banning people for speech that is nothing more than joking.
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