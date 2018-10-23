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What is your Identity?
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348 views • October 23, 2018
I will be posting videos that I hope will create critical thinking and to also create questions about what society the media, our schools, and the shadow government has been teaching us over the past century. To open your mind to what the truth is and to come to the conclusion that what you believe to be true may be another lie to keep you blind to the real truth.
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