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Photos and Video: Numbers At Trump Rally Dwarf That Of Obama Event 50-1
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6025 views • October 23, 2018
MSM continues to push the narrative that a blue wave is coming in the midterms similar to the lead up to the 2016 presidential election. Alex exposes the fake news propaganda that is obvious when comparing pictures of Trump’s rally versus Obama’s.
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