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Pass the Salt Live - I Smell Smoke 10-23-2018
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8 views • October 23, 2018
Some of you are still walking around with smoke on you, even though you’ve quit smoking. You keep going back to the dirty atmosphere where you came from. In the Spirit, some of us want to be free, but can’t come out of the smoker’s room. Can’t understand why you can’t be set free.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
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Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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