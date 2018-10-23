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Leftists Bring Nothing to the Table Except Cries of Racism
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9 views • October 23, 2018
"Liberals have absolutely nothing to run on—nothing. They have no platform, they have no substance. They're an inch deep and 62 miles wide. They have no depth, they have no intellect. All they have are phony ridiculous charges of racism." —Dan Bongino
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