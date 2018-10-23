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NYT Hires Racist Sarah Jeong
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0 view • October 23, 2018
"I'm actually not calling for [Sarah Jeong] to lose her job. I want her Tweets to be on the mast head. I want that to be the new slogan for The New York Times. I think she fits in perfectly... a raging racist." —Dana Loesch
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