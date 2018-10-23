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Commentators | S6 E17: "Media Fans Flames Of Racism"
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13 views • October 23, 2018
Anti-gun media outlets have made much of the NRA's refusal to rush to judgment in the shooting death of Philando Castile to push the narrative that the organization "doesn't care about black people." Colion Noir fires back against that claim, pointing out that the NRA fights effectively for the constitutional rights of people of all races.
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