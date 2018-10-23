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Foundational Rights
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13 views • October 23, 2018
We Humans have foundational rights. Here I list 12. If Others can think of any I might have missed, please comment below!
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Let's solve for psychopaths in control on OUR planet (stolen from Us by the psychopaths in control through "trusts" - Unum Sanctum and the Cestui Que Vie "trusts" - and deceit):
I AM anti-New World Order - A Better Way
http://tapyoureit.boards.net/thread/99/anti-new-world-order
Visit Me on steemit: https://steemit.com/@amaterasusolar
.
__________________________________
Let's solve for psychopaths in control on OUR planet (stolen from Us by the psychopaths in control through "trusts" - Unum Sanctum and the Cestui Que Vie "trusts" - and deceit):
I AM anti-New World Order - A Better Way
http://tapyoureit.boards.net/thread/99/anti-new-world-order
Visit Me on steemit: https://steemit.com/@amaterasusolar
.
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