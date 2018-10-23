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Nancy Pelosi What Country Builds Border Walls
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58 views • October 23, 2018
Border walls and fences have been used throughout history to separate warring nations, protect trade routes and repel migrants and refugees.
pope francis denounces President Donald Trump for wanting to build a border wall. Apparently he doesn't read that Bible he's so fond of flaunting in front of the public, because in it we find that GOD likes walls too. Revelation 21:12-27
Music :
Scandinavianz - Wonderland (instrumental) by Scandinavianz https://soundcloud.com/scandinavianz
pope francis denounces President Donald Trump for wanting to build a border wall. Apparently he doesn't read that Bible he's so fond of flaunting in front of the public, because in it we find that GOD likes walls too. Revelation 21:12-27
Music :
Scandinavianz - Wonderland (instrumental) by Scandinavianz https://soundcloud.com/scandinavianz
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