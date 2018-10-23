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Oklahoman pommi-isku 1995 - Viranomaisten valehtelu dokumentoitu
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5 views • October 23, 2018
Oklahoma Cityn pommi-iskuksi kutsutaan Yhdysvaltojen liittovaltion Federal Buildingiin 19.4.1995 tehtyä pommi-iskua. Räjähdyksen seurauksena 168 kuoli ja yli 800 loukkaantui. Lisäksi rakennus koki osittaisen sortuman ja tulipalon.
Lisää lavastetuista terrori-iskuista: http://totuusrokotteista.fi/totuus/totuus-terrorismista/
Lisää lavastetuista terrori-iskuista: http://totuusrokotteista.fi/totuus/totuus-terrorismista/
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