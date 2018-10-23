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Kaikki mitä tiedät on väärää tietoa - Lloyd Pye - Robert Steelen suosittelema
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13 views • October 23, 2018
Robert Steele on ex-CI_A ja vuoden 2017 Nobelin rauhanopalkinnonsaajaksi ehdotettu truther.
Hänen sivustonsa: www.phibetaiota.net
Hänen sivustonsa: www.phibetaiota.net
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