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USA:n kansallislaulussa tv:ssä piiloviestejä: Tottele ja kuluta Hallitus on Jumala tottelemattomuus rangaistaan
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27 views • October 23, 2018
Jo 60-luvulla hallitus Yhdysvalloissa aivopesi kansalaisiaan. Illalla kun tv-lähetys päättyi, soitettiin kansallislaulu. Sen sanat näkyivät ruudulla, mutta kun hidastat toistonopeutta, näkyy alla lauseita: Obey Consume, Trust the Government God, Buy Ultra, Buy Naomi (MK_Ultra ja Naomi ovat esimerkki Yhdysvaltojen tiedustelupalvelujen mielenhallintaohjelmista)
Lisää: pizzagate.fi/mielenhallinta
Lisää: pizzagate.fi/mielenhallinta
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