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Democrat Eric Swalwell Wants to "Buy Back" (aka Take) Your Guns
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40 views • October 23, 2018
"The Democrats hide their gun confiscation dreams from all of us in flowery talk and all kinds of nonsensical language that's focus group tested to not tell you the truth. Swalwell, I applaud him for his honesty, because now we know—this is what they want." —Dan Bongino
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