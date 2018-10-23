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Dana Loesch: NY Daily News' Ivanka Hit Piece Is Anti-Semitic
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6 views • October 23, 2018
"Do you think that there's any chance at all whatsoever that any of this would have been tolerated had [The NY Daily News'] headline been about any member of Barack Obama's family when he was president? How in the world can people claim that there is no inherent bias in the media when this is how the news is portrayed." —Dana Loesch
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