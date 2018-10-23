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Loesch: Cultural Rot Contributes To Mass Shootings
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2 views • October 23, 2018
“It’s a symptom of a larger cultural issue … We have overmedicated kids. We have a society that doesn’t know how to raise boys into men. We have a society that does not put any sort of emphasis at all on respect for each other or respect for life. And we have a society that for the last 5 years, has been telling boys that they’re toxic … And so really, we’re going to scratch our heads and ask why we have so many maladjusted boys in our society?” – Dana Loesch
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