© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ultimate Litmus Test; Shape Of Earth
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • October 23, 2018
Flat Earth - The Ultimate Litmus Test.
This video takes an exhaustive and extensive look at the shape of the earth, and history of mass population geo-centric beliefs.
This video takes an exhaustive and extensive look at the shape of the earth, and history of mass population geo-centric beliefs.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.