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Beethoven Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61 - Featuring Kyung Wha Chung
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125 views • October 23, 2018
Kyung-Wha Chung plays Beethoven violin concerto with Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and the late Klauss Tennstedt. The concert took place in 1989 and the performance was subsequently released as CD from EMI.
I. Allegro ma non troppo 0:12 (cadenza 20:31)
II. Larghetto 25:26
III. Rondo (allegro) 35:14 (cadenza 41:56)
I think she's bloody fantastic!
I. Allegro ma non troppo 0:12 (cadenza 20:31)
II. Larghetto 25:26
III. Rondo (allegro) 35:14 (cadenza 41:56)
I think she's bloody fantastic!
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