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AMIGHTYWIND.COM - Daily Manna From Heaven (Series 4 - vid 29)
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0 view • October 23, 2018
To draw closer to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (Hebrew for Jesus Christ) I started memorizing Bible verses. I began reading the Holy Prophecies given to my Pastor Elisheva Eliyahu (Elisabeth Elijah) and was inspired to write prayers to GOD. YAHUVEH GOD says to stand on HIS Word. HIS promises really encourage me & help me to overcome in life.
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy107/
amightywind.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINISTRY%20OFFICIAL
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy107/
amightywind.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINISTRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
biblegodholy spiritjesus christsalvationapostleprophecyisraeljewishchurchwardeliverancewordtorahsongpsalmsdavidsongsjewprophetvictoryrighteouspropheciesruach ha kodeshyahuvehjudasgreat tribulationgoliathyeshua messiahmessianic judaismamightywind.comyahushua mashiachyahsladynredelisabeth sherrie elijahyahssheep777daily manna from heaven seriesprayer prayers
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