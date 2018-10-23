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5G Horrors Prophesied in the Bible?
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30 views • October 23, 2018
As Job spoke to his friends one of them prophesied of an event that seems oddly connected to the modern day scenario of 5-G technology. With all the unknown and known horrors of 5G why would Trump sign the law to allow its expansion?
techdirt.com/articles/20180109/10124838970/trumps-new-rural-broadband-executive-order-doesnt-actually-do-much-anything.shtml
techrepublic.com/article/trump-signs-executive-order-to-boost-broadband-internet-development-in-rural-us/
techdirt.com/articles/20180109/10124838970/trumps-new-rural-broadband-executive-order-doesnt-actually-do-much-anything.shtml
techrepublic.com/article/trump-signs-executive-order-to-boost-broadband-internet-development-in-rural-us/
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