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Open Secret: Doccumentary
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566 views • October 23, 2018
Director: Amy Berg
Starring: Todd Bridges, Joey Coleman, Marc Collins-Rector, John Connolly, Michael Egan III, Corey Feldman
A shocking look at the lives of these children and at the system that essentially funnels them towards sexual predators without any oversight or regard for their safety. The children the film follows, now all young adults, were exposed to some of the biggest names in the film industry, which has created a groundswell of controversy.
Starring: Todd Bridges, Joey Coleman, Marc Collins-Rector, John Connolly, Michael Egan III, Corey Feldman
A shocking look at the lives of these children and at the system that essentially funnels them towards sexual predators without any oversight or regard for their safety. The children the film follows, now all young adults, were exposed to some of the biggest names in the film industry, which has created a groundswell of controversy.
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