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The Monetary System Visually Explained (Re-upload)
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477 views • October 23, 2018
Big thanks to Mike Maloney for his honesty and simple easy to understand explination of how our banking system really operates. This vido will help expose the faults, dangers and fraud of the Federal Reserve, the IRS, and our central banking system.
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