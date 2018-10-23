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"Ook! Ook!", says the skunk ape on Mars.
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35 views • October 23, 2018
In This image from Curiosity Rover, we can see what looks like a type of white ape on the surface of Mars, looking straight towards the Rover's camera. to the left, there seems to be another life form next to it, has a white face and the body is a darker color.
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