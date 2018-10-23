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CNN Neglects to Disclose Lawyer for CNN Prompted Disclosure of Hannity's Name
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13 views • October 23, 2018
"Alisyn Camerota from CNN, Alisyn's like 'hey if there's even a whiff, a whiff of a conflict of interest we disclose it up front.' Do you really? You sure about that ... You didn't disclose the fact that the guy in court who was demanding that everybody in American find out that Sean Hannity sought legal advice on a real estate deal, you didn't think to disclose that the lawyer did some work for CNN?" —Dan Bongino
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