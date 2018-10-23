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If I Were The Devil - by Paul Harvey - 1918-2009
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42 views • October 23, 2018
Paul Harvey was a pioneer in the Conservative Talk Radio broadcast business. He was first syndicated in 1951, and by the 60's and 70's was the nations most widely listened to radio and TV news commentator. People looked forward to his "Rest of The Story" weekly broadcast. He was honored by being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Here he prophetically tells the future back in 1965.
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