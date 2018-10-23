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Trump: Democrats Produce Mobs Republicans Produce Jobs!
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1968 views • October 23, 2018
More highlights from the Trump/Cruz Rally in Houston, Texas where President Trump said "If you don't want to be saying the words 'Speaker Pelosi' for the next two years then you need to go out and vote for these tremendous Republican lawmakers." Amen to that.
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