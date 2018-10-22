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Full Show - Globalist Funded Migrant Caravan Swells To 7000 / Trump Rally Rocks Houston Texas - 10/22/2018
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812 views • October 22, 2018
The migrant caravan, supported by outside groups, has swelled to at least 7,000 people as it marches deeper into Mexico. President Trump has declared a national emergency and has even cut foreign aid to Central America in response. Also, Trump is speaking in Houston, Texas, tonight and Infowars broadcasts live from the scene! This is an unprecedented broadcast! Tune in!
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