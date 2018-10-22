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Eric Dubay: How YouTube Censors Flat Earth Videos
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76 views • October 22, 2018
Reupload from YouTube original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl3lrR-e52Y
'Having been the target of constant overt and covert censorship by YouTube for years, the following is my experience and analysis of how YouTube is actively suppressing and banning legitimate flat Earth content, while allowing and promoting illegitimate disinformation and controlled opposition agents.'
My comment: Regardless of what you think of 'flat earth' it must be clear internet censorship is out of hand.
'Having been the target of constant overt and covert censorship by YouTube for years, the following is my experience and analysis of how YouTube is actively suppressing and banning legitimate flat Earth content, while allowing and promoting illegitimate disinformation and controlled opposition agents.'
My comment: Regardless of what you think of 'flat earth' it must be clear internet censorship is out of hand.
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