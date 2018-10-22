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Proof scientifically applied radio waves Kill termites inside wood frame structures
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488 views • October 22, 2018
Detailed technical documentation and proven effective treatment process results recorded and captured live on video at a homeowner residence. On site live drywood termites are treated in place at exterior wood trim board. After treatment the trim board is immediately removed and dissected in search of termite mortality results. The radio wave efficacy kill rate is documented at 100%.
Secured details about device system located at: https://www.wavelengthemts.com
Secured details about device system located at: https://www.wavelengthemts.com
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