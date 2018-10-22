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The Globalist Media Agenda Can Be Stopped With Prayer
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1535 views • October 22, 2018
While the globalist agenda can seem unstoppable, in reality God will answer his children if they seek his face and pray. MSM pushes this false narrative to keep Christians demoralized, but God may have other plans for America.
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