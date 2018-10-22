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Flat Smacking Girls Jr. Soccer Team | Nathan Roberts & Nathan Thompson
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11 views • October 22, 2018
At Skyfall 2018 Nathan Roberts and Nathan Thompson had a chance to talk with a girls Jr. High school soccer team about the shape of the earth and what science claims.
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Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now!
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SHARE & LIKE Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
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