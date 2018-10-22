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Flat Smacking Girls Jr. Soccer Team | Nathan Roberts & Nathan Thompson
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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11 views • October 22, 2018
At Skyfall 2018 Nathan Roberts and Nathan Thompson had a chance to talk with a girls Jr. High school soccer team about the shape of the earth and what science claims.

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now!

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scienceflat earthgirlsscientismrobbie davidsonglobesoccercelebrate truthnathan thompsonskyfall 2018nathan roberts
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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