© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chemtrail Secret for Weather Warfare, Geoengineering, and Ozone Destruction
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • October 22, 2018
DOWNLOAD: https://climateviewer.com/2018/10/07/carbon-black-dust-the-chemtrail-secret-for-weather-warfare-geoengineering-and-ozone-destruction/
FAQ: https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/
JUST THE FACTS ABOUT CLOUD CONTROL: How Carbon Black Dust, soot, and metals are used to blanket our skies, control weather globally, and why scientists, the military, and commercial aviation are doing it!
-
ClimateViewer News (blog)
https://climateviewer.com/
ClimateViewer 3D (map)
http://climateviewer.org/
Weather Modification History (timeline)
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
-
About Jim Lee "The ClimateViewer Guy"
https://climateviewer.com/about/
ATTACK IDEAS, NOT PEOPLE!
https://climateviewer.com/propaganda/
SUPPORT CLIMATEVIEWER!
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://www.gofundme.com/climateviewer
https://www.gofundme.com/fixmythyroid
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer
https://www.real.video/channel/ClimateViewer
https://bit.tube/climateviewer
JOIN OUR CHAT:
https://discord.gg/SnCG4Wm
FAQ: https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloudsmatter/
JUST THE FACTS ABOUT CLOUD CONTROL: How Carbon Black Dust, soot, and metals are used to blanket our skies, control weather globally, and why scientists, the military, and commercial aviation are doing it!
-
ClimateViewer News (blog)
https://climateviewer.com/
ClimateViewer 3D (map)
http://climateviewer.org/
Weather Modification History (timeline)
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
-
About Jim Lee "The ClimateViewer Guy"
https://climateviewer.com/about/
ATTACK IDEAS, NOT PEOPLE!
https://climateviewer.com/propaganda/
SUPPORT CLIMATEVIEWER!
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://www.gofundme.com/climateviewer
https://www.gofundme.com/fixmythyroid
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer
https://www.real.video/channel/ClimateViewer
https://bit.tube/climateviewer
JOIN OUR CHAT:
https://discord.gg/SnCG4Wm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.