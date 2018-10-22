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Halloween
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50 views • October 22, 2018
Former Satanist John Ramirez gives a his warning about the Evils of Halloween and why a Christian should NOT take part in it.
See an in-depth 9 part Series on Halloween at http://www.exposingsatanism.org/halloween-the-eve-of-the-devil/
Also see a 3 part Series Christian Witches: The Tares among the Wheat http://www.exposingsatanism.org/christian-witches-the-tares-among-the-wheat/
See an in-depth 9 part Series on Halloween at http://www.exposingsatanism.org/halloween-the-eve-of-the-devil/
Also see a 3 part Series Christian Witches: The Tares among the Wheat http://www.exposingsatanism.org/christian-witches-the-tares-among-the-wheat/
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