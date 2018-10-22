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Alexandra Meadors' LA Presentation on The Call To Africa: Missions Completed!
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Alexandra Meadors gives a private presentation on her experiences throughout South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Botswana, revealing the incessant Galactic assistance throughout her entire journey. What began as a threat on her life, these missions were without a doubt some of the most profound experiences of her life. After 60 days, she was confident that two major portals had been opened allowing never-before very high cosmic energies to assist with the ascension ... read more shorturl.at/oIV57
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