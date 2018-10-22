© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brain to Brain Communication… Its a thing.
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • October 22, 2018
Believe it or not, scientists connected 3 human brains together and used that connection to… play Tetris, because… why not? This new technology represents a LOT of possibilities, both positive and negative. On the positive side, I can imagine paraplegics using this tech to mentally move prosthetic limbs. On the negative side, I foresee a HUGE problem for the HR department. Links related to this podcast can be found at www.JimStroud.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.