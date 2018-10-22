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Swedish Student Who Stopped Migrant From Being Deported, Faces Jail
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2126 views • October 22, 2018
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how a social justice warrior Swedish student who refused to allow a plane that was deporting a criminal migrant no faces jail time herself.
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