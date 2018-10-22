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Full Show- Red Wave Or Immigration Wave?
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30 views • October 22, 2018
The migrant caravan is on its way to America, but Trump announces that he is ready to cut aid. David Knight gets into the news about what is going on with the caravan. As well, Jack Dorsey sounded off against a San Francisco measure to increase corporate taxes that would give the city more funding to tackle its homeless crisis.
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